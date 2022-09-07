PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — On Tuesday night around 7:30 Panama City Beach Police arrived at the County Pier to find a Mercedes SUV stuck in the gulf.

“Well somebody’s about to get a $500 ticket,” Police Officers said on body camera footage.

61-year-old Radomir Lakic tried to load his jet skis to his car after using them all day in the Gulf. Instead, his car got stuck in the sand, after he drove down an entry designed only for emergency vehicles.

“I just want to let you know we have a city ordinance that says you’re not allowed to drive on the beach,” Police told Lakic. “The only vehicles that are allowed to drive on the beach are emergency vehicles and lifeguards and beach service ok.”

Tuesday night wasn’t the first time Lakic used the unauthorized path. He told law enforcement he used the same entrance that morning to get the jet skis to the beach. Lakic told law enforcement that his car had four-wheel drive. But it did not.