BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — After months of delays, a German man named Daniel Belc accused of killing his wife took the stand Thursday.

Belc allegedly shot and killed Judy Yoder Belc and put her body in the trunk of his car.

On Monday prosecutors played audio of a 911 call between Belc and his son.

Belc said he shot his wife three times because she wanted to file for divorce. But on Wednesday, Belc told a different story. He testified that he traveled to Blountstown from Germany to rekindle his marriage.

Belc said a lawyer told him he had a year and a half of marriage counseling before the two could divorce because they had four children under the age of 12.

“That means I have a year and a half to work on my marriage, Belc said. “And you know I wanted to work on it.”

He also said the lawyer told him to get a DNA test before potentially paying alimony and child support. But when Belc told his wife, he claimed that she became enraged.

“Half kidding, half serious I mentioned to her that maybe we should get a DNA test and her reaction was what made me push that,” Belc said.

On March 22, 2018, Belc said he drove to his wife’s childhood home to talk. Around midnight he said his wife told him two of his children were fathered by another man.

“My whole world collapsed,” Belc said.

He claimed she then pointed to the minivan where the twins were conceived.

“She said your twins, your twins were conceived on the back of the minivan and I couldn’t take it I just couldn’t take it,” Belc said.

He said that’s when he snapped.

“I said stop it,” Belc said. “And then the next thing I know, I just it was like happening to somebody else. It was not me. It was somebody else there doing all this. The next thing I heard, there were like shots, gun, you know, like bang, bang, bang.”

Belc said he called his son Daniel Belc Jr. saying he’d just killed his mother, and he planned to kill himself. Wednesday Belc Jr. testified he convinced his father to turn himself in.

He also said his father was acting strange in the days leading up to the shooting. Prosecutors said the murder was pre-meditated, that Belc killed his wife simply because she wanted a divorce.

Belc is facing first-degree murder and life in prison without the possibility of parole.