Man O’ Wars washing up on Bay and Walton County beaches

BAY AND WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Safety officials are not only warning against rough Gulf waters this weekend but also Portuguese Man O’ Wars.

The Man O’ Wars are washing up on Walton and Bay County beaches.

According to a tweet from the South Walton Fire District, they said while the Man O’ Wars’ sting is rarely deadly to people, it does pack a painful punch and can cause welts on exposed skin.

They said if you experience any severe allergic reaction symptoms to a sting, call 911 immediately and relieve the sting with warm water, not ice, until paramedics arrive.

