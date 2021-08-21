Man killed in Panama City crash identified

One person was killed in a crash in Panama City Friday afternoon, Panama City police said.
The crash involved a motorcycle and a vehicle and happened at about 3 p.m. at the intersection of 15th Street and Harrison Avenue.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man that was killed in a crash in Panama City Friday afternoon has been identified, Panama City police said.

James Dodson, 64, of Lynn Haven was heading southbound on a motorcycle on Harrison Avenue when he collided with a northbound SUV in the intersection.

No charges have been filed at this time and the investigation is ongoing. Any potential witnesses
to this accident or anyone with information in this case is asked to contact Sgt. Hicks at 850-872-
3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City
PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.

