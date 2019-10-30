Man killed in morning collision on Back Beach Road

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)- One man is dead following an early morning wreck in Panama City Beach.

It happened at the intersection of Back Beach Road and Wild Heron way shortly before 10 a.m on Wednesday.

Police said a Jeep Wrangler was heading west on Back Beach when a Chevrolet Geo Tracker attempted to make a left turn and instead pulled right in front of the jeep.

The driver of the Jeep crashed into the side of the other SUV, causing significant damage and severely injuring the driver of the Geo Tracker.

He was transported to Bay Medical center where he later died from his injuries. His identity has not yet been released.

This crash is still under investigation.