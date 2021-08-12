Man killed in house fire identified

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man that died in a house fire on Wednesday night at the 200 block of N. MacArthur Ave has been identified.

Officials confirmed that one man, 68-year-old Charles Harris, was found dead at the scene.

At the time they have no evidence of foul play, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The firefighters quickly responded to the fire and were able to keep it from spreading to other homes in the neighborhood.

