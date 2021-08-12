Man killed in house fire identified

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man that died in a house fire on Wednesday night at the 200 block of N. MacArthur Ave has been identified.

Officials confirmed that one man, 68-year-old Charles Harris, was found dead at the scene.

At the time they have no evidence of foul play, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The firefighters quickly responded to the fire and were able to keep it from spreading to other homes in the neighborhood.

Anyone having information in this case is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at
850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the
“Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.

