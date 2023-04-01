GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man is dead in Gulf County after a car accident around 9:30 Friday night.

Two cars were traveling east on County Road 381, south of Clyde Teat Road. Florida Highway Patrol officials said the man tried to pass a pick-up truck while driving another truck. While trying to pass, he crossed double yellow lines.

The driver then collided with the front of the other vehicle and drove off the roadway, into the grass shoulder.

Officials said the truck then turned over and collided with a utility pole. The Wewahitchka man was ejected from the vehicle and died. No passengers in the second truck were injured in the crash.