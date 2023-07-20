PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – On Thursday, July 20th The Man in the Sea Museum opened its doors for free to the public in celebration of the 59th anniversary of SEALAB I.

The main purpose SEALAB I served was to prove that saturation diving was possible and that people could stay a couple of hundred feet under the water for prolonged periods of time.

the guest of honor at Thursday’s ceremony was Bernie Campoli, who is the last remaining member of the SEALAB I team, and their official photographer.

Campoli knew he had a passion for diving from a young age.

“At the time, I was very fortunate in my teens to read about it and meet my heroes,” said Campoli. “They say never meet your heroes, well I got to meet everybody. At the time, it was a very small community and once I was in the Navy I sort of, I brought something to the game I would say.”

The Man in the Sea Museum is open Wednesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information on sealab one and The Man in the Sea Museum click here.