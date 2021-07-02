Man in custody after high speed chase

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla (WMBB) — A man is in custody after a pursuit through four cities and two counties, the Florida Highway Patrol said Friday.

Logan William Misenis, 22, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee has been charged with felony fleeing and eluding and driving while license is suspended or revoked, second offense.

Credit: Cheryl McCall

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, troopers observed a white Honda Accord going 90 mph while on US 90, eastbound, just west of SR 69 in Grand Ridge, Florida.

Misenis made a left turn, crossing westbound traffic and entering a neighborhood. Troopers were able to locate the vehicle and Misenis fled attempting to get away.

The pursuit was initiated and continued from the Grand Ridge area of Jackson County through Marianna and Cottondale and entered Washington County on US 90.

The troopers were able to perform a successful Precision Immobilization Technique which ended the pursuit.

Misenis was taken into custody and booked in the Washington County Jail.