PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) —A man is in critical condition after being struck by a Jeep while riding his motorcycle on Friday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The man was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle south on Silver Sands Drive and was attempting to make a left turn onto Thomas Drive, he did not see a white Jeep Wrangler traveling west on Thomas Drive and the front of the jeep struck the side of the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 47-year-old man, was thrown from the motorcycle and hit the pavement.

Both vehicles came to final rest in the center of both west lanes. Due to the collision, both vehicles became engulfed in flames.

Tammy Michelle Hornsby, 47, was driving the Jeep Wrangler and was charged with DUI and suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to an area hospital in critical condition and the roadway was shut down for several hours.