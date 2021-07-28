Man in critical condition after being pulled from Gulf

WATERCOLOR, Fla (WMBB) — A man was transported to the hospital in critical condition after being pulled from the Gulf of Mexico around 4:30 on Wednesday.

According to the South Walton Fire District, bystanders pulled the man from the water and began CPR continued to assist the lifeguard in the emergency response.



Advanced life support units arrived shortly after to transport the man to a local hospital while continuing resuscitation efforts.

Bystanders said the man had an extensive medical history that could have contributed to the incident. It is known as time how long the man was underwater.

