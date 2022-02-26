HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Defuniak Springs man is facing several charges after reportedly throwing drugs out of his car window while fleeing from law enforcement.

Jaerius Dashaunn Throne, 25, was charged with intent to sell marijuana, felony fleeing and eluding law enforcement, reckless driving possession of drug paraphernalia, improper use of a medical card and speeding.

A trooper was patrolling a section of I-10 in Holmes County when they noticed a grey SUV speeding. The driver of the SUV, Throne, initially stopped, but troopers said they smelled marijuana and asked Throne to step out of the car, Throne then sped off almost running over the trooper’s foot, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Another trooper arrived and attempted a precision immobilization technique but the driver was able to regain control, troopers said.

While fleeing Troopers said Throne began throwing several bags out of the window to allegedly destroy drugs.

The estimated weight of the marijuana was near two pounds.

Throne was booked into the Holmes County Jail.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission was also able to respond to the scene and find one of the large bags tossed out the window into the water.