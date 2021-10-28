Man found guilty of trafficking more than 200 grams of methamphetamine

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A traffic stop three years ago turned into a 5-minute guilty verdict Thursday for a man charged with trafficking in more than 200 grams of Methamphetamine, according to State Attorney Larry Basford.

Reggie Gathers

Reggie Gathers, 40, is now facing a minimum-mandatory 15 years in prison, but could receive up to 30 years, prosecutors said.

Sentencing is set for November 9.

According to prosecutors, Gathers was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over for a traffic violation on October 5, 2018, by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver had a revoked driver’s license and authorities said they smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found Gathers in possession of more than 200 grams of methamphetamine.

Prosecutors said the defendant faces a mandatory $250,000 fine due to the large amount of methamphetamine involved.