Man faces life in prison after sexual battery conviction

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Thomas King was found guilty of capital sexual battery on a victim under 12-years-old, prosecutors said on Thursday.

The evidence showed that King had been around the victim from ages 9-11 and that he was like a grandparent to the child and a family friend.

The abuse was discovered after the victim’s mother saw the child accessing a cell phone with inappropriate content and reviewed her in-home surveillance which captured King calling the child into the bedroom.

King was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole and he was designated a sexual predator.