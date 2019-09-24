Man dies after driving golf cart into utility pole

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — According to the Florida Highway Patrol, at around 3:45 Monday afternoon, a 61-year-old man from Pompano Beach, Florida was driving a red 2011 Star EV Golf Cart north on Walnut Street, when he drove off the road way and failed to avoid a utility pole located near Walnut Street and Thomas Drive.

He was taken to Bay Medical at the Beach Diagnostics by Bay County EMS, where he was later pronounced dead.

The name of the driver is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

