MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Miramar Beach man is dead after being shot by someone that he knew. The shooting occurred at the Pointe of View Condominiums.

He was found inside one of the condominiums.

A call was placed to 911 around 9 p.m. Friday night. Nearly two hours later someone in connection with the crime was found by law enforcement and questioned. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office worked in conjunction with the Okaloosa Sheriff’s Office.