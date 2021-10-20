Man convicted of second-degree murder

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Santa Rosa County jury convicted Jimmy Ray Carruthers of second-degree murder on Tuesday, according to State Attorney Ginger Bowden.

The charge originates from the July 1, 2019 murder of David Kever.

The defendant was an inmate at the Santa Rosa Correctional Institution and attacked his cellmate, Kever, by strangling him and then stomping on his throat multiple times, according to the release.

“Every person’s life has value- even those who are incarcerated deserve to be safe and secure without the fear of violence,” State Attorney Ginger Bowden Madden stated in the release.