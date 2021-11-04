Man charged for vandalizing Channel 7 equipment

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The person who knocked a local television station off the air for almost two days this week has been arrested, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

51-year-old Nicholas Johnson is charged with criminal mischief.

Investigators said Johnson cut at least 9 cables behind WJHG completely killing the ability for the station to broadcast.

This security video shows the suspect walking behind the station around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday night.

An employee reported seeing a man outside by the station’s cut cables at the same time the station started experiencing problems.

When the employee asked the man what he was doing, he fled the scene.

Investigators said Johnson could face more state and federal charges.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

WCSD offering monetary incentives to combat bus driver shortage

Local Eagle Scout helps others dispose of American flags

Panama City Beach expecting millions spent from IRONMAN racers

Tyndall 'the base of the future' will be more resilient than ever

Florida Highway Patrol responds to six car crash fatalities in a week

Exclusive: Finch letter takes aim at federal prosecutors, 'ignorant people'

More Local News

Don't Miss