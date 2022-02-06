MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The Marianna Police Department determined a stolen handgun was reportedly used at an early morning armed robbery on Sunday.

Police arrested 28-year-old Samy Gad in connection to the robbery.

Officials said they got the call around 4:20 Sunday morning saying the Tom Thumb on Jefferson Street had been robbed by a man in a mask.

Police said they reviewed footage and said they saw the man demand and then receive money.

Investigators were eventually able to identify Gad as a suspect.

At 11:00 Sunday morning investigators arrested Gad and located the gun and other items that were allegedly used during the robbery.

Gad is now facing robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault with a firearm and petit theft.