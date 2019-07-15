NEWS ALERT /
AT&T withholds content from subscribers rather than negotiate with broadcasters at fair market rates.

Man arrested for reportedly punching a police officer

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — According to the Panama City Police Department, one man was arrested after punching an officer during an arrest.

On Friday, Gary Eck III was talking down Harrison Avenue waving his hands up and down and yelling for help, according to the police report.

Gary Eck III
Photo Courtesy: Bay County Jail

An officer made contact with Eck and says Eck became frantic and stated he was being followed.

The report says once Eck recognized the uniformed police officers, he dropped the ground in defense before standing up and walking away from the officers, despite verbal commands not to leave.

Police then say they attempted to hold Eck and assist him to the ground.

While on the ground, the police report says the defendant became violent and hit the officer multiple times with a closed fist to the left side of his face.

Eck was arrested and booked in the Bay County Jail.

He is facing charges of resisting an officer with violence, battery on law enforcement officers and disorderly conduct.

