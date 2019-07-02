Man arrested after stealing truck, fleeing police

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Holmes County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect after stealing a truck in Alabama and fleeing into Holmes County on Sunday.

Deputies said the pursuit began after David Hicks, 26, of Bonifay, was fleeing from Geneva County Sheriff’s Deputies and Hartford Police Department in a stolen Ford F-150, and crossed into Holmes County.

A tip from a citizen advised that a vehicle matching that description had wrecked in the area of Williams Road and Highway 79, where Hicks fled the scene.

Authorities pursued Hicks into the woods with help from a K-9 team, before calling off the search due to lack of a trail.

Holmes County Deputies later saw Hicks walking down Highway 79 early Monday morning, where he was stopped and positively identified as the subject from the police chase.

Hicks was arrested on an unrelated charge of violating an injunction order, and is being held in the Holmes County Jail for the Geneva Police Department.