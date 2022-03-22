PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man was arrested after officers said he stabbed a relative in the neck during a family function.

Derrick Washington

Derrick Washington, 46, was charged with attempted second-degree murder.

According to his arrest report, the incident happened at a Panama City home late Saturday night.

Officers said Washington was bantering with the victim, walked into the home, grabbed a knife and then stabbed a 63-year-old man in the neck and took off. The victim had sustained a two-inch laceration to his neck, causing damage to the carotid artery.

He was arrested shortly after in Springfield.

He’s being held on a $150,000 bond.