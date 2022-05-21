VERNON, Fla. (WMBB) — A Georgia man is behind bars in connection to a shooting at a local convenience store in Washington County.

Law enforcement got the call at around 11:39 Saturday morning.

Once deputies and EMS got on scene, they found an 18-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the foot.

Deputies said there was an argument between the victim and 25-year-old James Griffin Davis. The two were reportedly traveling back to Georgia from Panama City Beach.

Authorities said Davis stopped for gas at the convenience store and asked the passenger to get out of the car. The passenger got his personal items and left the car which is when Davis reportedly shot him in the foot.

A Vernon resident, and former correctional officer, got out his weapon and held the shooting suspect until deputies arrived.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Davis was arrested and now faces aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Officials said charges in this case are still pending.