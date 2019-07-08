Man arrested after reportedly choking police officer

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — A Panama City Beach man was arrested after police say he choked a police officer.

According to the police report, Adam Tollett was being treated by EMS for a deep cut caused during an unrelated event on Friday.

Police say Tollett became combative and refused to go to the hospital.

The report says an officer was trying to get Tollett into his friend’s vehicle to leave the area when Tollett leaned against another vehicle.

While trying to get Tollett off the vehicle, police say he pushed an officer. The officer then attempted to grab Tollett’s hand before he wrapped his arms around the officer’s neck and started to squeeze, according to police.

The officer was assisted by another officer and the two were able to get Tollett to the ground and placed in handcuffs.

Tollett was taken to the Bay County Jail. His bond was set at $15,000.