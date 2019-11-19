Man arrested after fire damages neighbor’s property

YOUNGSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — A Youngstown man has been arrested after leaving his property after burning a fire that later damaged his neighbor’s property.

According to the Florida Forest Service, a ranger responded to 24-year-old Gary Miller’s property on October 11 and found his neighbor’s residence and several structures on fire.

Miller told a Florida Forest Service Ranger he had burned vegetation and tree stumps on the property, and thought the fires were out before he left. When Miller returned to the property, he noticed a “large fire” burning on his and his neighbor’s property.

Miller’s neighbor’s shed structures were completely burned, and one of the walls of his house were heavily damaged. An unoccupied mobile home on Miller’s property was also on fire. There were no injuries.

Miller is charged with arson, reckless land burning and failure to obtain a permit.