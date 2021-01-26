Man arrested after ambulance theft

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Paul Morello

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Marianna man was arrested after he allegedly took an ambulance on a ‘joy ride,’ Panama City Police said.

Officers were notified at about 3:30 p.m. Monday of the theft of a Gulf County EMS ambulance from Bay Medical Sacred Heart. The investigation led them to 51-year-old Paul Morello and he and the ambulance were located a short time later in Springfield.

Morello was charged with grand theft auto and theft of medical equipment.

Anyone having information in this case is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at
850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the
“Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Latest Local News Video

BDS considers reopening Oscar Patterson Elementary

Mrs. Weilenga's Second Grade Class

Kaleidoscope Theatre performing "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown"

Judge: Charges still stand against pastor Tony Spell for violating COVID-19 crowd limits

Seniors in South Walton are surviving the Pandemic with the help of each other

Biden delivers remarks on manufacturing

More Local News

Don't Miss

Big Game Bound
February 07 2021 05:30 pm