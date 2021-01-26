Man arrested after ambulance theft

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Marianna man was arrested after he allegedly took an ambulance on a ‘joy ride,’ Panama City Police said.

Officers were notified at about 3:30 p.m. Monday of the theft of a Gulf County EMS ambulance from Bay Medical Sacred Heart. The investigation led them to 51-year-old Paul Morello and he and the ambulance were located a short time later in Springfield.

Morello was charged with grand theft auto and theft of medical equipment.

Anyone having information in this case is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at

850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the

“Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.