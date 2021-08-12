Man accused of stealing a running car from parking lot arrested

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man was arrested after stealing a car left running in a business parking lot on Wednesday, authorities said.

Thomas Russell Schmitt, 61, was charged with grand theft auto and booked into the Bay County Jail.

The vehicle has now been returned to the owner.

