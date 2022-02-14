PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– If you’re scrambling for a gift this Valentine’s Day, why not make something homemade and from the heart. The Georgia Hammer, a local crafting company in Panama City Beach, spoke with News 13 this morning about some easy crafts for that special someone.

To make the door hanger:

  1. Use a round of 16 to 18 inch round or birchwood.
  2. Use acrylic paint to decorate.
  3. The Georgia Hammer uses a laser printer to carve wooden letters to make a message.
  4. Paint the woodcut letters.
  5. Once letters and round base are dry, glue the letters to the round using craft glue.
  6. Cut a piece of tassle and use a staple gun to create the hanger.
  7. Hang on your door!

The Georgia Hammer is the brainchild of Christina Lewis and Georgia Barksdele. The two turned their daydream and passion into a day job in October of 2018 when Hurricane Michael hit and both Lewis and Barksdele were out of work.

“We decided to put our crafts on marketplace and within in a month we made over $10,000,” Lewis said.

The two sell personalized crafts and also has monthly subscription boxes of DIY door hangers and other crafts for kids. They are opening a storefront in Panama City Beach in Spring of 2022, so be sure to keep up with them here for when it is open to the public.