PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– If you’re scrambling for a gift this Valentine’s Day, why not make something homemade and from the heart. The Georgia Hammer, a local crafting company in Panama City Beach, spoke with News 13 this morning about some easy crafts for that special someone.

To make the door hanger:

Use a round of 16 to 18 inch round or birchwood. Use acrylic paint to decorate. The Georgia Hammer uses a laser printer to carve wooden letters to make a message. Paint the woodcut letters. Once letters and round base are dry, glue the letters to the round using craft glue. Cut a piece of tassle and use a staple gun to create the hanger. Hang on your door!

The Georgia Hammer is the brainchild of Christina Lewis and Georgia Barksdele. The two turned their daydream and passion into a day job in October of 2018 when Hurricane Michael hit and both Lewis and Barksdele were out of work.

“We decided to put our crafts on marketplace and within in a month we made over $10,000,” Lewis said.

The two sell personalized crafts and also has monthly subscription boxes of DIY door hangers and other crafts for kids. They are opening a storefront in Panama City Beach in Spring of 2022, so be sure to keep up with them here for when it is open to the public.