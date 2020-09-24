Major disaster declaration for Florida approved by Trump

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — FEMA has announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Florida to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by Hurrican Sally from September 14 and continuing.

Federal funding is available through FEMA’s Public Assistance program at a 75% cost-share to state, eligible local governments, and certain private non-profit organizations for emergency work and repair or replacement of facilities damaged by Hurricane Sally in Escambia County.

Additionally, emergency protective measures, including any direct federal assistance, will be available to state and local governments and certain private non-profit organizations in Bay, Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Walton, and Washington counties.

Federal funding is avialable on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Jeffrey L. Coleman has been named Federal Coordinating Officer for federal response and recovery operations in the affected area.

Designations may be made at a later date if warranted by the restult of damage assessments.