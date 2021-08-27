Majette Disc Golf Course prepares for tournament after revamping

PANAMA CITY, FLA. (WMBB) — After going through years of renovation, the Majette Disc Golf Course is finally complete. On Thursday, the Bay County Parks and Recreation department added signage to its teepads, telling players how far away each hole is.

“Now that this course is maintained at a higher frequency, it’s not only attractive to disc golfers,” Travis Barbee, division manager of Bay County Parks and Recreation said. “But it’s full of walkers now and people riding their bikes out here. People coming to fish in the ponds. So just by renovating it for one group we really did open it up to a large group of users that were previously not using this property.”

Besides using the area for other activities, the 30 acre disc golf course is hosting the inaugural Northwest Florida Disc Golf Championship on Saturday. 90 players from across the country will compete in the tournament which begins at 8:30 Saturday morning. The competition will last six hours, Brent Gann, President of the Bay County Disc Golf club said.

“It’s a bit different than most disc golf courses,” Gann said. “Most disc golf courses are in the woods. This is a former ball golf course, so it’s open, it’s long.”

The course has changed in appearance since being revamped. Originally, the disc golf course was 80 acres before Hurricane Michael. The vastness made it difficult for the parks and rec department to maintain, Barbee said.

“So this course existed before Hurricane Michael,” Gann said. “And then Hurricane Michael removed a lot of the things that we had such as trees. So over the last couple of years we’ve taken some time, the county has invested a lot into it. We’ve installed new permanent tee pads out here that are artificial turf.”