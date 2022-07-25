DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — The Accredited Main Street America Program evaluates main streets across the nation and grades them on a scale of standards every year.

They are evaluated annually by Florida Main Street on their preservation-based economic vitality efforts in the district.

In 2021, Main Street DeFuniak Springs brought nine new or relocating businesses into its district.

Main Street DeFuniak Executive Director Chelsea Blaich said they work hard to bring the community back to when it was as a thriving downtown metropolis.

“We try to drive commerce to events and bring people downtown to either discover DeFuniak or rediscover DeFuniak. DeFuniak is historic and has so much great charm that sometimes people come back and forget what’s here or they don’t even know the new businesses that have come,” Blaich said.

For more information on Main Street DeFuniak Springs or upcoming events visit their website.