Main Street Blountstown celebrates ‘Christmas on the Square’

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — Holiday events are in full swing across the Panhandle.

The Blountstown community gathered downtown Saturday for its annual “Christmas on the Square” event.

“It kind of died off and so Main Street took over and wanted to bring it back and to get younger people and more local businesses involved,” Main Street Blountstown Megan Hoff said.

And they did.

“It has been a very big success. We have had more vendors than we’ve had I think since they started doing it. We have 72 vendors today so it’s really good and we hope that it keeps growing and hopefully everyone makes money today, all those small businesses, that’s what we hope. That’s our goal, for all the small businesses to make money today,” Amy Johnson with Sweet Magnolia Bakery said.

The event was a chance to buy gifts from small local businesses, enjoy live music, and take pictures with Santa.

Owner of “Momma Said Sew” Madison Fath said the whole town looks forward to this event every year and it is a great opportunity for her to grow her business.

“We do pictures with Santa we have them at the train this year, the pioneer settlement opens, and then we will also have the parade tonight that everyone goes to. So it’s one whole day for the entire town so it’s fun,” Fath said.

“Christmas on the Square” was canceled last year so they were excited to welcome everyone back.



“We try to do these two or three times a year for Main Street to help us get more people into Blountstown. It’s not a very busy town but the whole town looks very forward to this day every year,” Fath said.

The tradition has continued for the last 15 years and they hope that it continues to grow.

“Keep getting together we have people from all over and we even have people from Panama and Tallahassee that have reached out and shown up today and it’s just nice,” Hoff said. “Well, especially during COVID, to actually get together and come back and to just have Christmas spirit.”