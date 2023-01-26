PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Magic is coming to Panama City Beach this weekend. It’s being brought by an internet sensation most commonly known for a stunt where he split his body in half. It’s racked up millions of views on YouTube.

Andy Gross is from Los Angeles but his talents will be highlighted in the Panhandle at Harpoon Harry’s Beachfront Restaurant this Friday and Saturday nights.

He will tell jokes, throw his voice, also known as ventriloquism, read minds and conduct magic tricks.

Gross said there will be audience participation when he takes the stage at Harpoon Harry’s.

“I’ve performed all over the world actually, but my favorite places are places exactly like this. They’re real intimate,” Gross said. “I started in comedy clubs and comedy clubs to me are the best because you can talk to the audience, you can mess with the audience and it’s different every night because you don’t ever know how the audience is going to react.”

Gross live entertainment shows begin at 7 p.m. January 27th and 28th.

Tickets can be purchased online. They start at $20.