PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven police are investigating a traffic crash that killed one person.

It happened a little after 2:00 p.m. Monday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 77 and 26th Street.

Police say the driver suffered some sort of medical episode. She hit several vehicles, then hit a woman who was trying the street. Paramedics took the woman to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

“We’ve got a certified THI that will be taking measurements, doing laser mapping and everything,” said Lt. Charles Efinger of Lynn Haven Police Department. “This vehicle here behind me, the vehicle that started all this, that’s going to be impounded for evidence to get this all worked out. This will be investigated.”

The driver is expected to make a full recovery. None of the other drivers involved were injured.