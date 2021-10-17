Lynn Haven to participate in Florida City Government Week

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven residents will have several opportunities to sit down with their local leaders next week as part of Florida City Government Week.

On Monday, October 18 beginning at 8:00 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. residents can come out to the senior activity club for a coffee break with Mayor Nelson and City Manager, Vickie Gainer.

On Wednesday, October 20 from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. there will be a coffee break with the Lynn Haven City Commissioners and on Friday, October 22 first responders and city officials will host story time at different schools around the area.