LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Easter is right around the corner, and the city of Lynn Haven is commemorating the holiday with an Easter egg hunt.

This community event is taking place Saturday, April 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at A.L. Kinsaul Park.

In addition to the egg hunt, this event will feature bounce houses, face painting, food vendors, entertainment and more.

The egg hunt begins at 10:00 a.m. and will be broken down into different age groups. Those groups range from 3 and under, 4 to 6 years, 7 to 9 years, and 10 and older.

If you plan on participating, you are asked to bring your own baskets. However, if you do not have one the city will provide you with one.

In the event of rain, the event will be moved to Sunday, April 2nd, and will run from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m..