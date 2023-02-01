LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Lynn Haven City Commission will hold an emergency session to discuss an opening on the board.

Commissioner Judy Tinder announced Tuesday that she was resigning from her commission seat in order to run for mayor. She will face incumbent mayor Jesse Nelson.

The agenda for the special meeting states, “Discussion and possible approval to fill vacancy for seat #4.” Even though the election for the seat is set for April the commission could choose to fill the seat with another candidate until then.

The meeting is set for Friday at 9 a.m.

The April election is shaping up to be a big one with the mayor’s race and three commission seats up for grabs. Ellyne Fields, who was running for mayor announced that she will run for Tinder’s open seat. Pat Perno is currently the only candidate qualified to run for Seat 2.

Joe Brown, Sam Peebles, and Brian Lee Gray have all qualified so far to run for Seat 1.

Qualifying for these races ends at noon on Feb. 10.