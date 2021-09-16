Lynn Haven storm water issues persist as rain continues

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Homeowners from two Lynn Haven neighborhoods are at odds with each other over stormwater drainage issues.

One neighborhood is built higher than the other, and the rainwater is running downhill.

When Kristin Little and her husband bought their Camryn’s Crossing home, there were woods behind their property.

Then in 2018, a developer cleared the land to make way for the Andrew’s Plantation development.

A small line of trees remained, separating the two neighborhoods. When Hurricane Michael took down their fence and some trees, little saw some problems.

“We noticed Andrew’s Plantation sat significantly higher than us and above us and there really isn’t any kind of water retention between the two properties,” Little said. “There really is nowhere for the water to go.”

Little claims Andrew’s Plantation runoff winds up in her backyard.

She and her husband have installed sump pumps, gutters, and extra French drains to combat the issue, with little success. She has now turned to Lynn Haven city officials for help.

Lynn Haven City Commissioner Judy Tinder said she understands residents’ frustrations but believes it is going to take time to fully resolve the stormwater issue

“I think it will be years, years before it is ever contained and that’s just being truthful,” Tinder said. “But as long as we address the funds that we get in coming at the end of this year and address stormwater with those funds, I think we are going to see a big difference.”

But that doesn’t provide much consolation now for Little.

“I’m fighting for my neighbors who are getting water inside their homes, who are constantly having to sandbag all the time because they just can’t get a break,” Little said. “This is not just for me personally but this is for all of my neighbors here in this neighborhood.”

The approved stormwater assessment fee was included in the tentative budget passed at last night’s commission meeting, which officials say they hope will provide some relief.