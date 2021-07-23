Lynn Haven special events ordinance to be amended

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A proposed ordinance in Lynn Haven to require permits for special events has led to several questions and outrage among residents.

The way it is currently written makes it seem as though private residences can also be subject to the proposed requirement.

City leaders said that will not be the case.

In a pre-meeting workshop Friday morning, Lynn Haven city leaders decided to make some changes to a proposed ordinance.

City Manager Vicki Gainer said the intention was never to require permits for private residences.

“No one wants to hinder or violate any resident’s private property and we just had to make it explicitly clear today and I think we did a good job of doing that,” Gainer said.

Gainer said it will only affect special events planned on public city property.

According to the ordinance, a special event is classified as any planned event at a city-owned park or facility with more than 50 people in attendance.

Lynn Haven Chief of Police, Ricky Ramie, said this is necessary for public safety.

“[This] way, we are able to utilize resources, either the police department, the fire department, EMTs, and even the street department putting out barricades so they don’t block people’s driveways,” Ramie said.

Lynn Haven Commissioner, Judy Tinder, has been outspoken in her support for amending the ordinance and is pleased with Friday’s result.

“It’s a big win for the residents. I am so excited that they spoke up because I was personally opposed to it from the get-go,” said Tinder.

The amended ordinance will be discussed at the next commission meeting which is next Tuesday night at 5:30 p.m.