LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Sonny’s BBQ restaurants across the southern United States are undergoing renovations including one close to home. The restaurant off Highway 77 in Lynn Haven held its grand re-opening Tuesday morning.

Pitmasters started smoking briskets and pork butt Monday night to prepare for what’s expected to be a weekend’s worth of business on Tuesday.

The restaurant planned to serve deals all day. The first 68 people received ‘Pork Big Deal’ coupons which cover a free meal.

Owner Wayne Lindsey said one of the most impactful changes is in their kitchen.

He said they have seen a huge spike in to-go orders since the pandemic began in 2020.

“What we had to do was take our whole pit area, our kitchen setup, and turn it sideways so now we got two meat slicers,” Lindsey said. “One furnishes the back of the house which is the drive-through and the take-out, the Door Dashes and the Uber Eats and those things. The other guy is handling the dining room.”

Lindsey said this will help orders get to the customer faster.

The Sonny’s BBQ in Lynn Haven will be open until 9 Tuesday night, but Lindsey said he’ll keep the doors open if the community isn’t ready to leave. Below is the full list of Tuesday, May 2nd deals at Sonny’s in Lynn Haven.

– 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.: $6.99 Big Deal Combos

– 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.: $10.99 St. Louis Rib or Chicken Dinners

– $1.50 Domestic Drafts all-day