Lynn Haven Senior Center receives donation from Rotary Club

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)–The Lynn Haven Senior Citizen Center received a much-needed donation from the Lynn Haven Rotary Club on Tuesday.

The club donated $7,500 to the city to be used specifically for the rebuild of the facility. The center was heavily damaged during Hurricane Michael, impacting those that depended on it daily.

Since then, residents and the city have worked hard to get it back open.

The Rotary Club says they are grateful to be able to aid in rebuilding a venue that is so missed by residents throughout the community.

The donation is to be used to aid in the remodel of the kitchen.

“This will help give us those very great appliances for the kitchen. We will have probably over 200 seniors that will visit the Senior Center from time to time or some time and another so we’re very grateful for the Lynn Haven Rotary Club for helping us in the rebuild process,” said Lynn Haven City Manager Vickie Gainer.

Gainer says the city hopes to have the center re-opened by the end of the year.