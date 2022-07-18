LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven city officials set up a visioning workshop to get ideas for revitalizing Florida Avenue between 7th Street and 10th Street.

Many residents said they are honored to be included in their local government’s $4.3 million project.

“It was fantastic. We need a lot of community input and this gave us the opportunity to voice our opinions on how we would like to see Florida Avenue,” Lynn Haven Resident Gerri Parker said. “So it was very, I think fruitful.”

Gerri Parker and other Lynn Haven residents organized their ideas into several categories.

The first question asked what must be done?

One resident said, “Bicycle lanes,” and another said, “Irrigation for your landscaping.”

They also want to see more parking, public bathrooms, and an egress/ingress.

When someone suggested closing off Florida Avenue to cars, many agreed.

They also discussed where they see Florida Avenue in 5-10 years.

“I think we’re going to have an increase in ethnic and religious diversity,” a Lynn Haven resident said.

Some residents also predicted younger families would move to the area.

Many believe the community needs more things for young people to do. They want more businesses.

“You have to think long-term about your tax incentives, your grants, things like that that are going to actually allow stores to be built at storefronts in order for them to go down and start as businesses,” a concerned resident said.

At the end of the meeting, everyone put a sticker by the item on the list most important to them.

“Going forward, I think the commission will have, you know, some ideas on what the community input was,” Parker said.

The Lynn Haven City Commission will receive the list and use it to form a plan.

They said they hope to get started with construction by the end of the year, but there are a lot of steps they will have to go through to get there.

If you would like to watch the full workshop meeting, click here for a link to the City of Lynn Haven’s Facebook Page.