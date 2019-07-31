Lynn Haven residents seeing reclaimed water shut off

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Reclaimed water helps to irrigate resident’s properties across Lynn Haven but, some are seeing it shut off.

Reclaimed water is water from an advanced wastewater treatment process that eliminates harmful by-products. The city uses reclaimed water to conserve the drinking water supply and to create a new source for irrigation.

“We have an extensive residential reuse system,” said The City of Lynn Haven utilities director Greg Kidwell. “Our ball fields are also irrigated with reclaimed water.”

Based off of Lynn Haven ordinances, residents need to meet certain requirements.

“If the homeowner puts their hose bib in a separate locked box so that it can’t be accessed by children accidentally, we allow them to hook hose bibs to the reclaimed water,” said Kidwell.

Hurricane Michael is also having an impact on the water’s availability.

“Since the storm, we’ve seen a lot of builders not go to that expense installing an irrigation system on the property,” said Kidwell.

If there is a locked box installed, their water will be turned back on. Whether residents chose to hook up their systems or not, they are still required to pay a monthly fee of six dollars.

To learn more information about the ordinances and how to get reclaimed water on your property, visit: https://www.cityoflynnhaven.com/FormCenter