Lynn Haven residents raising concern over city’s spending on local park

LYNN HAVEN, Fla (WMBB)– $330,228.14…that’s the amount Lynn Haven paid Erosion Control Specialists to clean up James E. Rogers Park, the park located behind the Belaire Estates. Some residents and a Lynn Haven commissioner are questioning the integrity of the city’s spending on this project and others.



Lynn Haven Commissioner Judy Tinder and a resident of Lynn Haven dug deep into the city’s spending history—finding many questionable expenditures.



“We were paying a dollar and fifty cents an hour for the use of a blower…and that’s $16.50 a day. In one specific project, they were using 20 blowers,” said Janet Walker, a resident of Lynn Haven.



That discovery considered minor compared to what else was revealed.



“On November 30th, they charged us $41,531.60 to clean it. On December 3rd, they charged us, bellair park and a little part of james e. Rodgers park, $40,981.71.”



The price of the project is not the only alarming discovery. The logistics also causing concern.



According to documents received by News13, 55 people were employed to clean two tennis courts, one basketball court, one volleyball court, and a playground.



Both Walker and Tinder voiced their concern. They questioned why anyone would allow it.



“I don’t know why we continue to just wait and see because it doesn’t answer any questions to how this city has been run in the last five years,” said Judy Tinder, Commissioner for Lynn Haven.



News13 has reached out to Erosion Control Specialists for a comment, we have not heard back at this time.