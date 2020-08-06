Lynn Haven residents enjoy Porter Park upgrades

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)–All summer, Lynn Haven residents have packed out Porter Park, taking advantage of the bay access and all of the new improvements. In recent months, the City of Lynn Haven has been hard at work improving the park, making new additions, and plans for the parks future.

Some of those new additions include a new pavilion, several tables and grills, and a renovated bathroom facility. Two outdoor showers have also been added to the park for public use.

Gayle Bell, a Lynn Haven resident, says she visits the park multiple times a day and loves being able to enjoy all the new features.

“It’s beautiful out here and Lynn Haven has done a wonderful job doing the improvements and upgrades and all. The playgrounds are very nice now because we have the canopies for the kids to come out and enjoy it and on the weekend theres lots of boats out here, lots of fine activities to do as a family,” said Bell.

At a recent commission meeting, the city also discussed the possibility of adding an ice machine to Porter Park to help bring in revenue to the city.