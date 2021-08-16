Lynn Haven residents deal with flooding after Tropical Storm Fred

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Panhandle residents ventured out of their homes to see what Tropical Storm Fred left behind on Monday.

Lynn Haven is dealing with down power lines and flooding and people were out Saturday evening scoping out the damage.

Tropical Storm Fred came through the Panhandle and brought four to eight inches of rain to Lynn Haven.

“This is — well I’ve see it when it was really bad with Sally, but this is pretty bad,” said Lynn Haven resident, Regina Beshears. “It’s surrounding us everywhere. They’ve never seen this in here flooded in here ever and they’ve been here 60 years.”

Beshears said while she’s seen flooding in her neighborhood before she’s never seen it to this extent.

“It’s bad in this area,” Beshears said. “I feel bad for a lot of people.”

Sara Kolmetz was out walking around with her family after Fred passed through the Panhandle.

“I think it was worse than what we were expecting to see honestly because I wasn’t expecting to see areas to be this bad,” Kolmetz said.

Some residents are calling for the City of Lynn Haven to fix potential engineering issues to prevent this from happening again.

“This road is always flooded,” said Lynn Haven resident, Greg Holbrook. “This house has flooded before so this is a little low area in here but it can be mitigated with the proper engineering.”

But at the end of the day, people are finding reasons to stay positive.

“All-in-all, we were very, very fortunate,” Holbrook said. “Lake Davis was full to the top. More rain, slower-moving, we would have flooded.”