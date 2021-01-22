Lynn Haven Police seek public’s help in finding missing juvenile

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Lynn Haven Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile.

Danielle M. Turner

Investigators are actively searching for 15-year-old Danielle Turner. Turner is described as a black female, 5’05”, 110 lbs., black hair, brown eyes. Turner, who has a long history of running away, voluntarily waked away from her home on Wednesday, January 13 and investigative efforts to locate her thus far have proven unsuccessful.

Turner is not believed to be endangered and is likely still in the Bay County area. Locating Turner, confirming her safety and reuniting her with her family are of significant importance.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Danielle Turner is asked to contact the Lynn Haven Police Department at (850) 265-4111 or your may remain anonymous by calling the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (850) 785-TIPS.

