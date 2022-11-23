LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven Police said Wednesday that they are searching for a man who robbed a convenience store with a meat cleaver.

The incident happened at about 12:30 a.m. at a Shell Station in the 2500 block of S. Highway 77. Police said the man showed the clerk the meat cleaver before demanding money.

“The suspect was last seen fleeing on foot from the store towards 26th Street,” they added.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Lynn Haven Police Department at (850) 265-4111 or you may remain anonymous by calling the Crime Stopper Tips Line at (850) 785-TIPS.