Lynn Haven police investigating shooting

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — One man is in critical condition after allegedly being shot by his wife Saturday night.

Police responded to the incident on Shoreview Drive at 8:01 p.m. Saturday night.

According to Lynn Haven Police Department, it appears the man and woman were in some type of argument before she allegedly shot him in the upper abdomen-chest area.

Police said the man was transported to an area hospital and is being treated for his injuries.

Authorities said a teenage son was in the home at the time of the shooting and has been taken to CAC for an emergency child protection team interview.

The woman is being charged with one open count of attempted murder at this time.

News 13 is following this story and will post more details as they become available.

