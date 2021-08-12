Lynn Haven police discover THC laced cookies and candy

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Imagine diving into a box of your favorite Girl Scout cookies only to find out they’re laced with THC – after you’ve eaten 10.

This is what the Lynn Haven police said they’re afraid of.

“If it takes one to three hours to kick in, people are going to eat more. The more they eat, the more they’re going to have in their system. Once it kicks in, you can have an overdose,” said Raymond Gates, Lynn Haven Police Department Public Information Officer.

After conducting a traffic stop at the beginning of August, Lynn Haven police officers found THC laced Girl Scout cookies and gummies.

This is the second time in about a year they’ve found realistic-looking cookies and candy.

“The first time it was just what looked like nerds. It just looked like nerd rope. This time, we had what looked like cookies. Looked like Girl Scout cookies and it has the little Girl Scout emblem on it and it says ‘Girl Scouts,'” said Gates.

Gates said poison control reported 19 cases of children ingesting edibles and needing medical attention in 2010.

Fast forward to today and poison control reports 544 instances where kids needed medical attention.

400 of those were children younger than five years old.

“We want parents to be alert. We want parents to do the research. We want parents to be involved. Halloween’s coming up,” said Gates.

Gates said to look closely at the packaging of your children’s snacks and candy.

He said to study the difference between regular products and THC injected products.

Often a THC label can be found on the bottom of a box or the word ‘medicated’ can be found on the top of a box.